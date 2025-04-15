New access routes introduced for Sacred Tooth Relic exposition

The Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy has announced the introduction of three dedicated access routes in preparation for the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, which is scheduled to commence on April 18.

The newly designated routes are as follows:

1. From D.S. Senanayake Street (Trincomalee Street) to the queue line of the Sri Dalada Maligawa.

2. From the ‘Rathu Bokkuwa’ side, proceeding to the main entrance of the Sri Dalada Maligawa via Kandy Lake (Sangharaja Mawatha).

3. From the ‘Rathu Bokkuwa’ side, proceeding to the main entrance of the Sri Dalada Maligawa via Kandy Lake (Royal Palace side).

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic will take place at the Sri Dalada Maligawa from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 18. Thereafter, it will continue daily for ten days, from 12:00 noon to 5:30 p.m.