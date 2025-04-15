New access routes introduced for Sacred Tooth Relic exposition

New access routes introduced for Sacred Tooth Relic exposition

April 15, 2025   07:54 pm

The Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy has announced the introduction of three dedicated access routes in preparation for the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, which is scheduled to commence on April 18.

The newly designated routes are as follows:

1. From D.S. Senanayake Street (Trincomalee Street) to the queue line of the Sri Dalada Maligawa.

2. From the ‘Rathu Bokkuwa’ side, proceeding to the main entrance of the Sri Dalada Maligawa via Kandy Lake (Sangharaja Mawatha).

3. From the ‘Rathu Bokkuwa’ side, proceeding to the main entrance of the Sri Dalada Maligawa via Kandy Lake (Royal Palace side).

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic will take place at the Sri Dalada Maligawa from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 18. Thereafter, it will continue daily for ten days, from 12:00 noon to 5:30 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

President calls for unity and goodwill in Sinhala and Tamil New Year message (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

RDA revenue from expressway tolls up by 30% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm