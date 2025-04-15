Two arrested with over Rs. 5.7M on money laundering charges

Two suspects have been arrested on charges of money laundering and aiding and abetting money laundering, along with Rs. 5,745,000 in cash found in their possession.

The arrests were made as part of the ongoing island-wide crime and drug prevention operation initiated under the directives of the Acting IGP.

The two individuals were taken into custody near Thunmodara Junction in the Kirulapone Police Division after being observed acting suspiciously in a three-wheeler during a search.

They were brought to the Kirulapone Police Station, where further investigations were launched, police said.

According to police, the suspects—aged 49 and 39—are residents of Siddhartha Road, Kirulapone.

One of the individuals is the owner of a LP gas shop in the area. Preliminary investigations have uncovered possible links between him and illegal drug trafficking activities.

One suspect has been formally arrested for money laundering, while the other has been charged with aiding and abetting the offense, police added.

Kirulapone Police are continuing investigations to determine whether the seized funds originated from narcotics-related activities or from the suspect’s business operations.