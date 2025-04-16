Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology states that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-western, Uva, and North-central provinces during the afternoon or night.

A few showers may also occur in the Western Province and in the Galle, Matara, Puttalam, and Mannar districts in the morning.

Fairly heavy falls of over 50 mm are likely in some areas of the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the morning.