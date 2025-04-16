Shooting reported near public bus stand in Gampaha

Shooting reported near public bus stand in Gampaha

April 16, 2025   06:47 am

A shooting incident has been reported near a public bus stand in Gampaha city.

According to the police, two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on a moving small lorry and then fled the scene last night (15).

At the time of the shooting, two individuals travelling in the lorry exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby shop, police said. 

Police confirmed that neither of them sustained any injuries. Only the vehicle was damaged in the incident. 

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been determined.

Gampaha Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects who escaped.

