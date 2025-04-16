State oil-anointing ceremony for Avurudu to be held today

The official state ceremony for the traditional oil-anointing ritual of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year is scheduled to take place this morning (April 16) at the premises of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

In line with New Year customs and auspicious timings, the ceremony will be held at 9:04 a.m.

At the designated auspicious time, individuals are encouraged to wear green attire, face the north, place Neem (kohomba) leaves on their heads, and stand on kolon leaves.

This year’s state oil-anointing ceremony will be conducted at the Natha Devalaya grounds within the Sacred Tooth Relic premises in Kandy.

Oil anointing is one of the key rituals of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year. The primary objective of this tradition is to promote good health and to bless individuals with long life and well-being.

Meanwhile, the final ritual of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year—the auspicious time for planting a sapling—is scheduled to take place at 10:16 a.m. on April 18.