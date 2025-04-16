Polling cards for LG elections to be delivered to Postal Dept. today

Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara says that the official polling cards for the upcoming local government elections are scheduled to be delivered to the Department of Post today (April 16).

He stated that April 20 has been designated as a special day for the distribution of official polling cards to households.

“The official polling cards are scheduled to be handed over today, and we expect to receive them at the district level. We have until April 29 to distribute the official polling cards to every household,” he said.

“In the meantime, April 20 has been designated as a special distribution day, considering the importance of these documents. As these are official documents, they must be signed for upon receipt. Therefore, we kindly request that someone be present at home to accept and sign for them.”

He further added, “For any polling cards that cannot be delivered by April 29, recipients will have the opportunity to collect them by visiting the nearest post office, verifying their identity, and receiving the documents.”

Meanwhile, the delivery of reserved packets containing the registered postal ballot papers to post offices was carried out yesterday (April 15).

According to Sathkumara, reserved packets of registered postal ballot papers pertaining to nine local government bodies across six districts have been received by the postal service.

He also noted that over 70 percent of the reserved packets containing the registered postal ballot papers received so far have already been successfully distributed.