Watch Live: State oil-anointing ceremony for Avurudu commences

Watch Live: State oil-anointing ceremony for Avurudu commences

April 16, 2025   09:31 am

The official state ceremony for the traditional oil-anointing ritual of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year has commenced at the Natha Devalaya grounds, located within the premises of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The ceremony is being held under the auspices of the Most Venerable Mahanayake Theros of the Malwatta and Asgiri Chapters of the Maha Viharavansika Syamopali Maha Nikaya.

It is also being conducted under the patronage of the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Watch the live broadcast of the state oil-anointing ceremony above.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)

LG polls campaigning peaceful, no major incidents: PAFFREL (English)

LG polls campaigning peaceful, no major incidents: PAFFREL (English)

Only 30-35% private buses in operation; SLTB ready to increase journeys (English)

Only 30-35% private buses in operation; SLTB ready to increase journeys (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability