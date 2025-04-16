Watch Live: State oil-anointing ceremony for Avurudu commences

The official state ceremony for the traditional oil-anointing ritual of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year has commenced at the Natha Devalaya grounds, located within the premises of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The ceremony is being held under the auspices of the Most Venerable Mahanayake Theros of the Malwatta and Asgiri Chapters of the Maha Viharavansika Syamopali Maha Nikaya.

It is also being conducted under the patronage of the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Watch the live broadcast of the state oil-anointing ceremony above.