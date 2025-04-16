Cricket in Olympics: ICC welcomes LA28 venue announcement

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has welcomed the announcement of Fairgrounds in Pomona, Southern California, as the venue for cricket at the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28).

The cricket competition at LA28 will feature six teams each in the men’s and women’s competitions, marking the sport’s return to the Games after 128 years.

ICC Chair, Mr. Jay Shah, has welcomed the venue confirmation and expressed his eagerness to work in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ensure cricket’s success at the Games.

ICC Chair, Jay Shah, stated: “We welcome the announcement of the venue for cricket at Los Angeles 2028, as it is a significant step towards preparing for our sport’s return to the Olympics.

“Although cricket is a hugely popular sport, its inclusion in the Olympics, in the fast-paced, exciting T20 format, should appeal to new audiences and provide a fantastic opportunity to expand traditional boundaries.

“On behalf of the ICC, I want to express my gratitude to LA28 and the International Olympic Committee for their support, and I look forward to collaborating with them and ICC Members in preparing for LA28 and ensuring cricket’s resounding success there.”

Cricket, which made its only previous Olympic appearance at the Paris Games in 1900, was included in the Los Angeles Olympics following an IOC meeting in Mumbai in October 2023.

Cricket joins five other new sports at LA28 – baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash.

The T20 format, recognized by the ICC as a vehicle for the growth of the game, has also featured in other multi-sport events in recent years.

The Asian Games in 2010, 2014, and 2023 featured both men’s and women’s T20 competitions, while the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games staged a women’s competition.

Source: Times of India

--Agencies