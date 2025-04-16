Additional train and bus services in place based on demand: NTC

The National Transport Commission (NTC) announced that additional passenger transport buses will also be in operation today (15) based on public need.

The Director of Operations and Service Supervision at the NTC, Shereen Athukorala, stated that bus services are scheduled to operate today and tomorrow according to the regular timetable.

She also mentioned that a special bus service will be operated from April 17 for passengers returning from their hometowns.

Meanwhile, the Department of Railways stated that office train services will operate as usual starting today.

The General Manager of Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, said that additional trains would be added to facilitate transport service for passengers returning from their hometowns tomorrow (17), based on passenger demand.