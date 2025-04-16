Expressways generate over Rs. 273 million in revenue during New Year holiday

The revenue generated from expressway tolls within the last six days has exceeded Rs. 273 million, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.

Meanwhile, the income generated on Tuesday (April 15) alone from motorists using expressways stood at Rs. 48 million, according to the Director of Expressway Operation Maintenance and Management Division, R.A.D. Kahatapitiya.

The total number of vehicles that had used expressways in the last six days was recorded as 787,000, he added.

Kahatapitiya noted that 163,541 vehicles used the expressways on 11 April, and the RDA generated an income of Rs. 54,066,450, while on 12 April, 134,195 vehicles used the expressways, and their income was Rs. 47,012,350.

Furthermore, he informed the motorists using expressways to contact the hotline number ‘1969’ in case of any emergencies within the expressways.