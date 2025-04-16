Expressways generate over Rs. 273 million in revenue during New Year holiday

Expressways generate over Rs. 273 million in revenue during New Year holiday

April 16, 2025   11:05 am

The revenue generated from expressway tolls within the last six days has exceeded Rs. 273 million, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.

Meanwhile, the income generated on Tuesday (April 15) alone from motorists using expressways stood at Rs. 48 million, according to the Director of Expressway Operation Maintenance and Management Division, R.A.D. Kahatapitiya.

The total number of vehicles that had used expressways in the last six days was recorded as 787,000, he added.

Kahatapitiya noted that 163,541 vehicles used the expressways on 11 April, and the RDA generated an income of Rs. 54,066,450, while on 12 April, 134,195 vehicles used the expressways, and their income was Rs. 47,012,350.

Furthermore, he informed the motorists using expressways to contact the hotline number ‘1969’ in case of any emergencies within the expressways.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)

LG polls campaigning peaceful, no major incidents: PAFFREL (English)

LG polls campaigning peaceful, no major incidents: PAFFREL (English)

Only 30-35% private buses in operation; SLTB ready to increase journeys (English)

Only 30-35% private buses in operation; SLTB ready to increase journeys (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.15

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas tourism earnings surpass USD 1.1 billion in Q1 2025 (English)

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability

CEB calls for collective action to temporarily pause rooftop solar to protect grid stability