CEB urges further limited rooftop solar system disconnection

April 16, 2025   11:42 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has urged the owners of rooftop solar systems to temporarily disconnect their units only if they receive an SMS notification from the board and only until 03.00 p.m. 

The CEB noted that these measures are taken when there is a risk of grid instability, owing to the significant reduction in demand during the New Year holiday period. 

After a detailed study on the forecast demand for electricity during the April holidays and the operational renewable energy supplies, the CEB decided that the supply of electricity would need to be managed during the April holidays, the board said in a statement.

Furthermore, the CEB extended its gratitude for the cooperation of the by rooftop solar system owners over the past few days to maintain the grid stability.

