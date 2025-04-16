One generator at Norochcholai shut as CEB halts all thermal power due to low demand

April 16, 2025   11:46 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has deactivated all thermal power plants in operation as electricity demand plummeted during the New Year holiday period.

According to CEB Media Spokesperson Dhammika Wimalaratne, one generator at the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant was deactivated from April 11, while operations at the Kelanitissa Power Plant, powered by naphtha, were halted on the morning of April 12.

As of now, no thermal power plants are operational, with the CEB prioritising hydroelectric and other renewable energy sources to meet the country’s energy needs.

This adjustment is part of a broader strategy to balance electricity supply and demand during the festive season. The CEB said it had conducted a detailed study on projected electricity demand and available renewable energy output during the holidays, which informed the temporary operational changes.

The utility provider emphasized that maintaining a balance between electricity generation and consumption is critical for grid stability. 

Since April 10, electricity demand has dropped to unusually low levels. As a result, the CEB has temporarily disconnected rooftop solar systems exceeding 100 kilowatts in capacity. Further, on April 13, the board issued a notice requesting all rooftop solar power unit owners to stop generating power during daylight hours.

In its latest announcement, the CEB reiterated that rooftop solar system owners should disconnect their units only if they receive an SMS notification from the board and only until 3.00 p.m. This step, the board said, is essential to maintaining national grid stability.

The CEB also extended its appreciation to the public, especially rooftop solar users, for their continued cooperation in managing the power supply during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

