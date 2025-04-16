Gampaha shooting linked to underworld feud over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder?

April 16, 2025   12:58 pm

Police suspect that the shooting incident that took place near the Gampaha public bus stand last night (15) is a targeted revenge attack linked to an ongoing feud between two rival criminal gangs.

According to police, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire at a moving small lorry. At the time of the shooting, the two individuals travelling in the lorry exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby shop, police said. 

Police confirmed that neither of them sustained any injuries. Only the vehicle was damaged in the incident.

Investigations suggest that the assailants may have been targeting a close relative of “Avishka Malli”, a key suspect in the high-profile murder of notorious underworld criminal figure “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”. 

The individual believed to be the intended target does not have any criminal record, police confirmed.

Gampaha Police have launched further investigation into the incident and are currently working to identify the suspects involved.

