Nearly 40 schools in Kandy to remain closed next week

Several schools in Kandy town and surrounding areas will remain closed from April 21 to April 25 in view of the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, the Central Province Director of Education said.

Accordingly, a total of 37 schools in Kandy town and surrounding areas will be closed during this period.

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic is scheduled to take place at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 18. Thereafter, it will continue daily for ten days, from 12:00 noon to 5:30 p.m.