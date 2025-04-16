Special security and traffic plan in place for Sacred Tooth Relic exposition in Kandy

Sri Lanka Police announced that an extensive security and traffic management plan will be implemented ahead of the exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, which is set to begin on April 18 at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

The special exposition will commence on April 18 at 3.30 p.m. and continue until 5.30 p.m. on the same day. From April 19 to 27, the relic will be on public display daily from 12.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Police state that more than two million local and international devotees are expected to visit the sacred site during the ten-day sacred exposition. In light of the anticipated crowds, the Police Headquarters has outlined a comprehensive security strategy to ensure the safety of the visiting public, the Sacred Tooth Relic, and the premises surrounding the Temple of the Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa).

Over 10,000 police officers, including 35 government-notified officers, will be deployed across the city for crowd control, public safety, and traffic regulation. Security measures will include public searches, checkpoints, and roadblocks in and around Kandy city, the Police Media Division announced.

To mitigate heavy traffic congestion, vehicular access to Kandy city will be restricted from April 17.

Special parking areas have been designated for pilgrims arriving in Kandy, and shuttle services will be provided to transport devotees from these parking points to the temple premises for a nominal fee, according to police.

Meanwhile, the police urge the public to cooperate with security personnel and follow the traffic guidelines to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all participants.

The related parking areas and alternative routes for motorists passing by the area during this period are as follows:

Traffic Restrictions and Parking Arrangements

Vehicular access to Kandy city will be restricted from April 17 to reduce congestion during the period of the exposition. Special parking areas have been allocated for vehicles arriving from various parts of the country:

- Vehicles from Gampola and Colombo – Parking at Gannoruwa Stadium and Gatambe Road

- Vehicles from Kurunegala–Katugastota Road – Parking near the 4th Mile Post

- Vehicles from Madawala Road – Parking at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre premises in Polgolla

- Vehicles from Matale Road – Parking along Dharmasoka Mawatha from Rakade Junction; light vehicles at P.T. Rajan Playground.

- Vehicles from Mahiyangana (18 Hairpin Bends) – Parking at Bandaranaike College Stadium, Pallekele

- Vehicles from Badulla – Parking at Gurudeniya area

Long-distance buses and city-origin commuter buses will operate as usual, with parking limited to Rajapihilla Bus Terminal near YMBA and Bogambara Stadium. Short-distance buses will not be permitted to park within city limits.

Alternative Routes for Through Traffic

To facilitate smooth traffic flow for vehicles not attending the exposition, the following alternative routes have been designated:

- Vehicles from Kurunegala or Matale headed towards Colombo/Nuwara Eliya can use Gohagoda Road near Katugastota Bridge, proceeding through Peradeniya.

- Vehicles from Colombo–Kandy Road and Nuwara Eliya heading to Kurunegala, Matale, or Mahiyanganaya may take Peradeniya–Gohagoda Road.

- Vehicles heading to Badulla can use Dharmasoka Mawatha via Thannekumbura.

Parking Facilities for Kandy Residents

For residents entering the city for daily needs will not be allowed to park in the city limits, and the following parking areas are available:

- Wewelpitiya Stadium, Sahas Uyana Stadium, Mahanama Stadium (Gatambe), KMC Stadium, Karaliya Parking lot – for light vehicles.

- Mahaiyawa Cemetery, Rajapihilla Bus Station (YMBA), Bogambara Stadium, inside Bogambara Prison premises, Haragama Road (Thannekumbura Junction), SWRD Bandaranaike Mawatha, Dharmasoka Mawatha (Japan Kade Junction) – for buses.

Roadblocks and Security Checkpoints

Police have established roadblocks at the following key locations:

- William Gopallawa Mawatha at Niressagala Junction

- Sirimavo Bandaranaike Mawatha near Gatambe Stadium Gate

- Near Mahaiyawa Wewelpitiya Stadium

- Lewella Bridge

- Thannekumbura

- Katugastota Bridge

- Kadugannawa

- Dodanwela Bridge

- Hanthana Road – Near IFS Institute

- Polgolla Dam

- Botalapitiya

- Balakaduwa

- Digana Junction

Guidelines for Devotees

The police request devotees visiting the Temple of the Tooth Relic to:

- Wear white attire, in keeping with traditional customs.

- Refrain from carrying large bags, cameras, video equipment, and other electronic devices into the temple premises.

- Cooperate with police officers stationed for security and traffic duties to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all pilgrims.