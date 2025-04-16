Colombo Stock Exchange rebounds after New Year holiday

Colombo Stock Exchange rebounds after New Year holiday

April 16, 2025   10:09 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) reopened for trading today (16) after the long New Year weekend, posting notable gains in key indices despite subdued market activity.

The benchmark All Share Price Index (ASPI) surged by 99.68 points, closing at 15,625.88, while the S&P SL20 Index— which tracks the performance of 20 leading companies — rose by 29.95 points to 4,644.49.

However, despite the positive momentum in price indices, overall market turnover remained significantly low.

The day’s turnover was recorded at Rs. 792 million, a sharp decline compared to the levels seen in recent trading sessions.

Local investor activity dominated the day, with local purchases amounting to Rs. 781 million and local sales at Rs. 730 million.

In contrast, foreign investor participation remained minimal, with foreign purchases recorded at just Rs. 11 million, while foreign sales totaled Rs. 61 million.

