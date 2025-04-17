Fairly heavy rains expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rains expected in parts of the island

April 17, 2025   05:51 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts during the afternoon or night today (17). 

In its latest forecast, the department noted that fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of Western province and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts in the morning too.

 Mainly fair weather conditions will be expected in the other areas over the island, it added.

 Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Uva provinces during the morning, the department said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa speaks out on Gammanpila becoming Pilleyan's legal counsel (English)

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa speaks out on Gammanpila becoming Pilleyan's legal counsel (English)

Sri Lanka's oldest living animal, a Giant Tortoise anointed with oil for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Sri Lanka's oldest living animal, a Giant Tortoise anointed with oil for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Ranil warns of over 100,000 job losses in Sri Lanka due to US tariff impact (English)

Ranil warns of over 100,000 job losses in Sri Lanka due to US tariff impact (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)