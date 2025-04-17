Fairly heavy rains expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts during the afternoon or night today (17).

In its latest forecast, the department noted that fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of Western province and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts in the morning too.

Mainly fair weather conditions will be expected in the other areas over the island, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Uva provinces during the morning, the department said.