Final New Year ritual observed today; Special transport services in operation

The final ritual of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, leaving for work, is being observed today (17) at the auspicious time of 9.03 a.m.

According to the tradition, individuals are advised to wear golden-colored clothing, consume milk rice prepared with cow’s milk, and begin their journeys facing the north during the auspicious time. This marks the ceremonial end of the New Year celebrations and the symbolic return to daily routines.

Speaking on the significance of the ritual, cultural expert Mahinda Kumara Dalupotha noted the need for greater attention in formulating auspicious times in the years to come, citing challenges in their preparation.

In the meantime, authorities have taken steps to facilitate the return of people who travelled to their hometowns for the New Year.

The National Transport Commission announced that a special bus service will operate from today to transport passengers back to Colombo and surrounding areas. Director of Operations and Service Supervision Shereen Athukorala stated that additional buses will be deployed in regions with high passenger demand.

Similarly, the Railway Department has introduced a special train service starting tomorrow (18) through April 21. General Manager of Railways Dhammika Jayasundara confirmed that these services will run in addition to the regular train schedules to accommodate increased passenger flow.