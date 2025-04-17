Final New Year ritual observed today; Special transport services in operation

Final New Year ritual observed today; Special transport services in operation

April 17, 2025   08:38 am

The final ritual of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, leaving for work, is being observed today (17) at the auspicious time of 9.03 a.m.

According to the tradition, individuals are advised to wear golden-colored clothing, consume milk rice prepared with cow’s milk, and begin their journeys facing the north during the auspicious time. This marks the ceremonial end of the New Year celebrations and the symbolic return to daily routines.

Speaking on the significance of the ritual, cultural expert Mahinda Kumara Dalupotha noted the need for greater attention in formulating auspicious times in the years to come, citing challenges in their preparation.

In the meantime, authorities have taken steps to facilitate the return of people who travelled to their hometowns for the New Year.

The National Transport Commission announced that a special bus service will operate from today to transport passengers back to Colombo and surrounding areas. Director of Operations and Service Supervision Shereen Athukorala stated that additional buses will be deployed in regions with high passenger demand.

Similarly, the Railway Department has introduced a special train service starting tomorrow (18) through April 21. General Manager of Railways Dhammika Jayasundara confirmed that these services will run in addition to the regular train schedules to accommodate increased passenger flow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa speaks out on Gammanpila becoming Pilleyan's legal counsel (English)

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa speaks out on Gammanpila becoming Pilleyan's legal counsel (English)

Sri Lanka's oldest living animal, a Giant Tortoise anointed with oil for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Sri Lanka's oldest living animal, a Giant Tortoise anointed with oil for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Ranil warns of over 100,000 job losses in Sri Lanka due to US tariff impact (English)

Ranil warns of over 100,000 job losses in Sri Lanka due to US tariff impact (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

CEB issues another notice to rooftop solar system owners (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)

Public Security Minister confirms Gammanpila met Pillayan, no permission for ex-President Ranil (English)