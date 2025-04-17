6 injured as three-wheeler and bus collide in Dickoya; Schoolboy critical

A total of six individuals travelling in a three-wheeler were injured in a collision with a private bus near Dickoya town on the Hatton–Maskeliya main road.

The accident occurred last night (April 16), reportedly due to the excessive speed of the three-wheeler.

According to the Hatton Police, the injured were initially admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital.

Three of the victims, including a 13-year-old schoolboy who was in critical condition, were later transferred to the Kandy National Hospital for further treatment.

Investigations have revealed that the driver of the three-wheeler, which was travelling from Hatton to the Letanti Estate, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police said.

The vehicle was carrying the schoolboy and four of his friends when it collided head-on with a private bus travelling from Maskeliya to Hatton.

The bus driver has been taken into custody by the Hatton Police for further investigation.