400,000 more families to get Aswesuma benefits from June  President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced in Mannar that the government will extend the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits program to an additional 400,000 families starting in June this year.

He made these remarks while addressing a public rally held in Mannar today (17).

“After five to six years, we now have the largest foreign exchange reserves. The rupee has remained stable for the past six months. We have reduced fuel prices and lowered electricity tariffs. We are actively working to resolve the problems faced by the people. We have increased the salaries of government employees and enhanced the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits,” the President said.

He further elaborated on a range of people-centric initiatives:

“In addition to increasing the allowance under the ‘Aswesuma’ program, we are now working to extend this support to 400,000 more families by June. We are providing school uniforms to all students and financial assistance for purchasing shoes for schools with fewer than 300 children. Furthermore, Rs. 6,000 has been granted to 1.6 million children for the purchase of school books.”

“This is a government that genuinely cares for its people. For the first time in five to six years, we are recruiting 30,000 individuals into the public service. There is no longer a need to seek political influence—applicants can simply respond to public notices, sit for the relevant exams, and be selected based on merit.”

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, the President addressed the need for Tamil-speaking officers in public service and law enforcement:

“There is a shortage of Tamil-speaking personnel in the public sector, including the police. To address this, we are recruiting 2,000 new police officers. I urge parents to encourage their Tamil-speaking children to join the police service—a respected profession responsible for maintaining law and order. We will ensure improved facilities and a dignified career path. Those proficient in Tamil are also encouraged to enter the wider public service. Let us work together to build a united nation.”

The President also acknowledged the challenges faced by the Northern Province due to the civil conflict:

“During the war in the Northern Province, the government had to take over lands and close certain roads. The National People’s Power is committed to resolving these longstanding issues and building a country where people can live and work freely.”

He further noted that Rs. 1.5 million has been allocated for road construction in the Northern Province, with a significant amount also earmarked for promoting coconut cultivation in the region.

Additionally, President Dissanayake stated that discussions are underway with the Government of India to expedite the commencement of a ferry service between Mannar, Sri Lanka, and Rameswaram, India.