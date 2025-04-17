18 candidates arrested for violating election laws so far

18 candidates arrested for violating election laws so far

April 17, 2025   12:10 pm

18 candidates contesting the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election have been arrested in connection with election-related complaints over the period spanning March 3 to April 16.

According to a statement issued by the Police Media Division, 62 political party supporters and 14 vehicles have been taken into police custody during this period.

Meanwhile, 38 criminal complaints related to the LG Election and 138 complaints of election law violations have also been reported.

