No special queues for VIPs at Sacred Tooth Relic exposition  Police

Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Kandy and Matale Districts, Sudath Masinghe, says that no special queues will be arranged for VIPs or VVIPs during the upcoming exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow (April 18) at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

He made these remarks during a special police press briefing held this evening (April 17), focusing on security arrangements for devotees and traffic management during the event.

DIG Masinghe stated that, while there will be no priority access for VIPs, a limited number of Buddhist monks will be granted special access and security within the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Additionally, foreign ambassadors attending as dignitaries will undergo special screening procedures.

He further noted that they will be given the opportunity to venerate the Sacred Relic prior to the formal commencement of the exposition.

Emphasizing the prioritization of worshippers, DIG Masinghe said that approximately 98% of the arrangements are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and respectful experience for devotees.

He added that those attending the early morning ‘Kiri Ahara Puja’ will be able to participate in the religious observances without interruption.

However, he stressed that all devotees must vacate the temple premises by 10:30 a.m.

To streamline movement, three entry queues and two exit queues will be established. The DIG also cautioned that bringing ‘Pirikara’ (offerings or religious items) may lead to delays and inconvenience for other devotees.

Meanwhile, DIG Masinghe stated that video surveillance will be in place along the queues to ensure orderly conduct and to prevent unauthorized access, assuring that “there is no room for anyone to sneak in.”

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic will take place at the Sri Dalada Maligawa from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 18. Thereafter, it will continue daily for ten days, from 12:00 noon to 5:30 p.m.