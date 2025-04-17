EC revises postal voting dates for LG elections

The Election Commission has announced that the dates for marking postal votes for the Local Government Elections, scheduled to be held on May 6, 2025, have been revised.

According to the updated schedule, postal voting will now take place on April 24, 25, 28, and 29, said the Chairman of the National Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake.

“Accordingly, it has been decided that the marking of postal votes for all government institutions, including the police, tri-forces, schools, corporations, and statutory boards, will be conducted on these four days,” Rathnayake stated.

He further clarified that, without any changes to the existing arrangements, postal voters from all relevant institutions will be able to mark their ballot papers at their respective offices during this period.

In addition, a special postal voting center will be established at Kandy Girls’ High School to facilitate voting for police officers deployed for special duties at the Sri Dalada Maligawa during the exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

He also noted that the necessary facilities have been arranged for members of the tri-forces to cast their postal votes within these four days, under the supervision of designated certifying officers at each military camp.

Meanwhile, the official ballot papers for all eligible voters in the 339 local government bodies where elections are scheduled were handed over to the Postal Department by the respective Returning Officers on April 16.

The distribution of ballot papers has already commenced and will continue until April 29, he said.

The Election Commission advised that if a voter has not received their ballot papers after April 29, they should make inquiries at the relevant post office.

Previously, on March 27, the Election Commission had announced that postal voting would take place on April 22, 23, and 24 at all District Secretariats and election offices, and that individuals unable to vote on those days could do so on April 28 and 29.

However, with the latest revision, the official postal voting days are now April 24, 25, 28, and 29.