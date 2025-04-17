187 complaints received regarding bus services during festive season

The National Transport Commission (NTC) stated that it had received 187 complaints from passengers concerning bus services operated during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

Of these, 163 complaints were related to the failure to charge approved bus fares, according to NTC Director General Ms. Naomi Jayawardena.

Additionally, complaints have been reported via the 1955 hotline regarding the non-issuance of tickets.

The NTC Director General further stated that these complaints would be investigated after the festive season.