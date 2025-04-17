187 complaints received regarding bus services during festive season

187 complaints received regarding bus services during festive season

April 17, 2025   04:18 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) stated that it had received 187 complaints from passengers concerning bus services operated during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

Of these, 163 complaints were related to the failure to charge approved bus fares, according to NTC Director General Ms. Naomi Jayawardena.

Additionally, complaints have been reported via the 1955 hotline regarding the non-issuance of tickets.

The NTC Director General further stated that these complaints would be investigated after the festive season.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Solar power will only be curtailed if there's a risk of grid instability -CEB (English)

Solar power will only be curtailed if there's a risk of grid instability -CEB (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa speaks out on Gammanpila becoming Pilleyan's legal counsel (English)

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa speaks out on Gammanpila becoming Pilleyan's legal counsel (English)

Sri Lanka's oldest living animal, a Giant Tortoise anointed with oil for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Sri Lanka's oldest living animal, a Giant Tortoise anointed with oil for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Ranil warns of over 100,000 job losses in Sri Lanka due to US tariff impact (English)

Ranil warns of over 100,000 job losses in Sri Lanka due to US tariff impact (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm