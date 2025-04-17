Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first fifteen days of April stood at 93,915, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

According to latest data released by the SLTDA, a total of 18,220 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 19.4%.

Furthermore, 11,425 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,705 from Russia, 6,604 from Australia and 7,746 German nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the first fifteen days of April.

The total number of tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka so far in 2025 has increased to 816,191 with the release of the latest figures for April. Among them, 136,535 individuals are from India, 102,273 from Russia and 81,130 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 229,298 foreign nationals visited the country in March which was an increase of 9.62% in comparison to data from March 2024.