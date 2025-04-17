Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025

April 17, 2025   06:26 pm

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first fifteen days of April stood at 93,915, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

According to latest data released by the SLTDA, a total of 18,220 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 19.4%. 

Furthermore, 11,425 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,705 from Russia, 6,604 from Australia and 7,746 German nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the first fifteen days of April.

The total number of tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka so far in 2025 has increased to 816,191 with the release of the latest figures for April. Among them, 136,535 individuals are from India, 102,273 from Russia and 81,130 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 229,298 foreign nationals visited the country in March which was an increase of 9.62% in comparison to data from March 2024.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Solar power will only be curtailed if there's a risk of grid instability -CEB (English)

Solar power will only be curtailed if there's a risk of grid instability -CEB (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa speaks out on Gammanpila becoming Pilleyan's legal counsel (English)

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa speaks out on Gammanpila becoming Pilleyan's legal counsel (English)

Sri Lanka's oldest living animal, a Giant Tortoise anointed with oil for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Sri Lanka's oldest living animal, a Giant Tortoise anointed with oil for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Ranil warns of over 100,000 job losses in Sri Lanka due to US tariff impact (English)

Ranil warns of over 100,000 job losses in Sri Lanka due to US tariff impact (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm