Special security measures to be implemented for Easter Sunday

April 17, 2025   07:32 pm

Sri Lanka Police Headquarters has announced that steps have been taken to implement a special security program in view of the upcoming Easter Sunday celebrations.

As Easter services for Christian devotees are scheduled to be held on April 18 and April 20, 2025, special police security will be deployed to ensure the safety of devotees on those dates.

Meanwhile, Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya has issued instructions to all Senior Deputy Inspectors General of Police (Senior DIGs) in charge of all provinces, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Officers-in-Charge (OICs) in this regard.

Accordingly, the Acting IGP has further instructed officers to identify churches expected to attract large crowds and to ensure security in and around those locations. 

Additionally, special attention will also be given to churches where major religious services are held, with appropriate security measures to be taken.

Furthermore, the Police, Special Task Force (STF), and tri-forces personnel are to be deployed to ensure security during the Easter Sunday celebrations.

