New website launched for real-time updates on Siri Dalada Wandanawa

New website launched for real-time updates on Siri Dalada Wandanawa

April 17, 2025   10:02 pm

Sri Lanka Police has introduced a special traffic management and guidance system for the upcoming exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic (‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’), which is scheduled to begin tomorrow (April 18) at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

Accordingly, a total of 10,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure the safety of the devotees and manage traffic during the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, which commences tomorrow.

In addition, Sri Lanka Police’s Information Technology Division has introduced a new system to provide essential services for the convenience of devotees attending the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ and to facilitate collaboration with the police.

Through this platform, devotees can access information and receive instructions regarding the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic via the official website of the Sri Lanka Police, daladadekma.police.lk.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Large numbers of devotees arrive in Kandy for 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' to commence tomorrow after 16 years

Large numbers of devotees arrive in Kandy for 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' to commence tomorrow after 16 years

Large numbers of devotees arrive in Kandy for 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' to commence tomorrow after 16 years

Gold prices surge in Sri Lanka (English)

Gold prices surge in Sri Lanka (English)

EC revises postal voting dates for LG elections (English)

EC revises postal voting dates for LG elections (English)

400,000 more families to get Aswesuma benefits from June  President (English)

400,000 more families to get Aswesuma benefits from June  President (English)

Special security and traffic plan in place for Sacred Tooth Relic exposition in Kandy (English)

Special security and traffic plan in place for Sacred Tooth Relic exposition in Kandy (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Solar power will only be curtailed if there's a risk of grid instability -CEB (English)

Solar power will only be curtailed if there's a risk of grid instability -CEB (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)

'Pilleyan broke down in tears' - Gammanpila reveals after meeting him as legal counsel (English)