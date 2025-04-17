New website launched for real-time updates on Siri Dalada Wandanawa

Sri Lanka Police has introduced a special traffic management and guidance system for the upcoming exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic (‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’), which is scheduled to begin tomorrow (April 18) at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

Accordingly, a total of 10,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure the safety of the devotees and manage traffic during the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, which commences tomorrow.

In addition, Sri Lanka Police’s Information Technology Division has introduced a new system to provide essential services for the convenience of devotees attending the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ and to facilitate collaboration with the police.

Through this platform, devotees can access information and receive instructions regarding the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic via the official website of the Sri Lanka Police, daladadekma.police.lk.