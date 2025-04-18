Showers expected in seven provinces today

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night today (18).

Fairly heavy rainfall of above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the department added.

Meanwhile, a few showers may occur in the coastal areas of Western province and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts in the morning too, the Met. Department said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the morning.