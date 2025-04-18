Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya claims that Sri Lanka’s illicit narcotics trade could not be dismantled in the past due to those involved in drug trafficking being shielded by politicians.

The premier made these remarks at an NPP public rally held in Kolonnawa in view of the upcoming local government election.

“Kolonnowa has become synonymous with the illicit narcotics trade. How did it become so deeply rooted? It is because politicians let it happen. Individuals involved in drug trafficking were thoroughly protected”, Amarasuriya stressed.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister expressed that details about political protection provided to the illicit narcotics trade are being revealed.

“We were elected to find solutions for the persistent unresolved issues of the country. However, we will not rush to do so”, she added.