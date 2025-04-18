50 rounds of live ammunition discovered in Athurugiriya

Athurugiriya Police have successfully recovered 50 rounds of live ammunition used for T56 firearms, along with a sharp weapon, following a disclosure made by a suspect in police custody.

The suspect was arrested on April 12 by a team of officers attached to Athurugiriya Police, with 11 grams and 1,000 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) in his possession.

The suspect had subsequently been detained under a detention order, and based on information revealed during further investigation, the live ammunition and sharp weapon were recovered on April 17.

The suspect is a 25-year-old resident of the Athurugiriya area.

Athurugiriya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.