Public interest low in upcoming LG election: PAFFREL

April 18, 2025   11:27 am

The People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) states that no major incidents have been reported since campaigning for the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election began.

However, the organization noted that it has received several complaints, including 20 related to the misuse of government property and 15 concerning personal attacks.

PAFFREL’s Executive Director, Rohana Hettiarachchi, told Ada Derana that observers have reported low public interest in the upcoming LG election.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to deploy around 4,000 observers for the LG elections, according to Hettiarachchi

Rohana Hettiarachchi further stated that 200 observers will also be deployed to monitor postal voting.

