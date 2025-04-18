Live telecast of Siri Dalanda Vandanawa begins

The live telecast of the ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’, the special veneration of the Sacred Tooth Relic commenced, a short while ago.

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, will commence this afternoon (18) after 16 years. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, along with Ambassadors, High Commissioners and other diplomats representing several countries, is expected to participate in the inaugural event.

At the request of the President, the Siri Dalada Vandanawa will be held under the guidance of the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters, and under the direction of the Diyawadana Nilame of the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy. The event will continue for 10 days, from today until April 27.

Today (18), on the opening day, the public will have the opportunity to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic from 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. From tomorrow (19) onwards, veneration will be open daily from 12.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Watch the live telecast below: