Special allowance for police officers on duty during Siri Dalada Vandanawa

Sri Lanka Police Headquarters has taken steps to provide special travel expenses and a composite allowance to police officers on duty for the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa”, the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Police have implemented a special security and traffic plan to ensure the safety of local and foreign devotees attending the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy, which is being held for the first time in 16 years, from today (18) until April 27.

The Acting IGP has instructed that all police officers participating in this operation be provided with special travel expenses and a composite allowance.

The Police Headquarters has made this decision in recognition of the additional expenses incurred by officers due to performing day and night duties away from their regular workplaces for more than 10 days.