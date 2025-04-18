President Dissanayake inaugurates Siri Dalada Vandanawa in Kandy

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Kandy this afternoon (18) to attend the inauguration of the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” at the Temple of the Tooth Relic, which is being held for the first time in 16 years.

Following the inauguration, the President paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.

Furthermore, a large number of diplomats were also present at the inauguration of the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa”.

Later, the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” was opened to the public, although it was earlier announced that the exposition will be opened to public at 3.30 p.m.

Diplomats from Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, the Netherlands, India, Myanmar, Palestine, France, New Zealand, Cuba, Egypt, Japan, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Canada and South Korea are among those taking part. The group traveled to Kandy this morning in a special observation saloon of a train that departed from Colombo Fort Railway Station at around 7.00 a.m.

This initiative aims to convey a message to Sri Lanka’s friendly nations that the country is recovering economically, overcoming previous challenges, and fostering national harmony. The event also seeks to strengthen international support for Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

At the request of the President, the Siri Dalada Vandanawa was organised under the guidance of the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters, and under the direction of the Diyawadana Nilame of the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy. The event will continue for 10 days, from today until April 27.

From tomorrow (19) onwards, veneration will be open daily from 12.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.