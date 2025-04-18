Sri Lankans in Israel urged to prioritize safety during New Year celebrations

April 18, 2025   04:58 pm

Sri Lankan nationals in Israel are urged to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety during the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations in Israel, according to a statement issued by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel.

According to the statement, the Israeli Defense Forces successfully intercepted a number of missile attacks targeting Israel by the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen this morning (April 18).

“Two Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations have been organized at Tel Aviv Lunar Park on Saturday (April 19), and at Jerusalem Ganscher Stadium on Saturday (April 26). Since both of these locations are open areas, we kindly ask you to take shelter in a safe house or shelter near your location in case of such a sudden attack,” the statement said.

The statement further added that a musical concert will be held on the evening of Saturday (April 19), with the participation of Sri Lankan musicians. The concert will take place in a concert hall. Several ships from Sri Lanka have already arrived in Israel to participate in these events.

It also emphasized that on April 19, 2024, shortly after the ‘Jerusalem Bakmaha Festival’ ended, Iran launched a massive missile attack targeting Israel. More than 2,000 people who had attended the festival managed to reach safe locations, and no one was harmed in the attack.

Therefore, Sri Lankans attending all these events are kindly advised to pay attention to their safety, the statement added.

