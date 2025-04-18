Heavy traffic on Southern Expressway due to accident

Heavy traffic on Southern Expressway due to accident

April 18, 2025   06:25 pm

A lorry travelling from Colombo to Dodangoda on the Southern Expressway has toppled near the 17th Kilometre Post.

The lorry, which was transporting Dhal, had overturned due to one of its rear wheels coming off. 

The accident has reportedly resulted in severe traffic congestion in that area of the expressway. 

Expressway Police officers have presently arrived at the scene and are attempting to reduce the traffic congestion. 

Meanwhile, it is reported that the lane of the Southern Expressway heading towards Matara is blocked between Gelanigama and Dodangoda interchanges due to the incident. 

