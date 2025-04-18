Asian U18 Athletics: Sri Lankas Tharushi Abisheka wins Gold

Asian U18 Athletics: Sri Lankas Tharushi Abisheka wins Gold

April 18, 2025   09:22 pm

Sri Lanka’s Tharushi Abisheka has won the Gold medal in the Women’s 800m event at the Asian Under 18 Athletics Championships 2025 being held in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Shavindu Awishka won the Bronze medal in the Men’s 800m event with a time of 1:53.41 at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 today.

Pawan Nethya Sampath, who participated in the Men’s High Jump event also secured the Bronze medal at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025.

He cleared a height of 2.03m to win the Bronze at the event

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)

Govt has turned into an agent of thermal power and fuel 'mafia' - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has turned into an agent of thermal power and fuel 'mafia' - Opposition Leader (English)

Tri-forces chiefs directed to boost security for Easter Sunday (English)

Tri-forces chiefs directed to boost security for Easter Sunday (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.18

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.18