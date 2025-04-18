Sri Lanka’s Tharushi Abisheka has won the Gold medal in the Women’s 800m event at the Asian Under 18 Athletics Championships 2025 being held in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Shavindu Awishka won the Bronze medal in the Men’s 800m event with a time of 1:53.41 at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 today.

Pawan Nethya Sampath, who participated in the Men’s High Jump event also secured the Bronze medal at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025.

He cleared a height of 2.03m to win the Bronze at the event