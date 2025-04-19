Second day of Siri Dalada Wandanawa to begin today

Second day of Siri Dalada Wandanawa to begin today

April 19, 2025   08:26 am

“Siri Dalada Wandanawa,” the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, is scheduled to commence today for the second day at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, this afternoon (19).

The special exposition is scheduled to take place from 12 noon to 5.30 p.m.

Large crowds of devotees can still be seen waiting in queues to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.

To facilitate the movement of devotees, the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic has introduced three new access routes:

• Entry from D. S. Senanayake Veediya to the Temple’s entrance

• From Ratubokkuwa via Sangharaja Mawatha to the main entrance of the temple

• From Ratubokkuwa through the temple grounds to the main entrance

Meanwhile, General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, stated that special train services will be operating today as well for the convenience of devotees visiting the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

