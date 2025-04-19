Earthslip blocks BeragalaWellawaya road, disrupting traffic movement

April 19, 2025   08:51 am

Vehicular movement on the Beragala–Wellawaya road has been disrupted due to an earthslip in the Viharagala area (184 km).

As a result, drivers using this route have been advised to take alternative routes.

According to the Badulla District authorities, the Ella–Wellawaya road can be used as an alternative route.

The earthslip had occurred early this morning (19), completely blocking the road, Ada Derana reporter said.

Furthermore, authorities added that the relevant parties have been informed, and that the removal of the earth mounds and rocks that have fallen onto the road will be carried out as soon as possible.

