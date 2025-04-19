Suspect arrested after shooting at church in Manampitiya

A suspect who opened fire at the ‘Living Christ Church’ in the Ayurveda area of Manampitiya has been arrested, police confirmed today.

The incident occurred at around 7.00 p.m. yesterday (18), when the suspect reportedly approached the church gate, surveyed the premises, and then returned to the road before firing a shot and fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, although a window of the church was damaged. Police have recovered a locally-manufactured firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

Following investigations based on received intelligence, officers from the Manampitiya Police Station arrested the suspect — a 38-year-old resident of Manampitiya.

Preliminary investigations suggest the shooting was motivated by a personal dispute with the pastor of the church, according to police.

Further investigations are being carried out by Manampitiya Police.