Three women arrested at BIA with Kush cannabis

Three women arrested at BIA with Kush cannabis

April 19, 2025   11:39 am

Three women arriving from Bangkok have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with over five kilograms of Kush cannabis in their possession.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by officers of the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau, acting on a tip-off.

According to police, a total of 5 kilograms and 248 grams of the drug were seized from the suspects during the operation.

The arrested women are residents of Maligawatta and Wellampitiya, aged 25, 48, and 50.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)

Govt has turned into an agent of thermal power and fuel 'mafia' - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has turned into an agent of thermal power and fuel 'mafia' - Opposition Leader (English)

Tri-forces chiefs directed to boost security for Easter Sunday (English)

Tri-forces chiefs directed to boost security for Easter Sunday (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm