Three women arrested at BIA with Kush cannabis

Three women arriving from Bangkok have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with over five kilograms of Kush cannabis in their possession.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by officers of the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau, acting on a tip-off.

According to police, a total of 5 kilograms and 248 grams of the drug were seized from the suspects during the operation.

The arrested women are residents of Maligawatta and Wellampitiya, aged 25, 48, and 50.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations in this regard.