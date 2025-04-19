Woman arrested with Kush cannabis worth Rs. 33 mln at BIA

Woman arrested with Kush cannabis worth Rs. 33 mln at BIA

April 19, 2025   03:33 pm

The Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs has arrested a young Sri Lankan woman who arrived in the island from Bangalore, India, while attempting to smuggle a stock of Kush cannabis worth around Rs. 33 million.

The officers of Sri Lanka Customs had discovered the stock of Kush cannabis weighing around 3 kilograms and 290 grams concealed in her luggage while she was trying to pass through the Customs premises of the airport.

Sri Lanka Customs said that the street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs. 33 million.

The suspected woman, a resident of Colombo 10, along with the seized stock of narcotics, has been handed over to Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for onward legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)

Govt has turned into an agent of thermal power and fuel 'mafia' - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has turned into an agent of thermal power and fuel 'mafia' - Opposition Leader (English)

Tri-forces chiefs directed to boost security for Easter Sunday (English)

Tri-forces chiefs directed to boost security for Easter Sunday (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm