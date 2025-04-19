Woman arrested with Kush cannabis worth Rs. 33 mln at BIA

The Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs has arrested a young Sri Lankan woman who arrived in the island from Bangalore, India, while attempting to smuggle a stock of Kush cannabis worth around Rs. 33 million.

The officers of Sri Lanka Customs had discovered the stock of Kush cannabis weighing around 3 kilograms and 290 grams concealed in her luggage while she was trying to pass through the Customs premises of the airport.

Sri Lanka Customs said that the street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs. 33 million.

The suspected woman, a resident of Colombo 10, along with the seized stock of narcotics, has been handed over to Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for onward legal proceedings.