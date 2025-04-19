Siri Dalanda Vandanawa: Additional trains in operation for devotees

Sri Lanka Railways has taken steps to add two additional train journeys between Colombo Fort and Kandy due to a large number of devotees travelling to Kandy for ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’, the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Accordingly, the additional trains will be in operation from today (18) until April 28.

The schedule of the additional train journeys is as follows;

Special Train 01

From Colombo Fort – 07.55 p.m.

From Rambukkana – 10.40 p.m.

Reaching Kandy at 12.00 midnight

Special Train 02

From Kandy – 08.30 p.m.

From Rambukkana – 10.35 p.m.

Reaching Colombo Fort at 12.00 midnight

Meanwhile, the following trains are also operational to provide transport facilities especially for the devotees travelling to Kandy to take part in ‘Siri Dalanda Vandanawa’.

From Colombo Fort

-Train 01 - leaving Colombo Fort at 05.00 a.m.

reaches Kandy at 07.57 a.m.

-Train 02 – leaving Colombo Fort at 09.00 a.m.

reaches Kandy at 11.50 a.m.

From Kandy

-Train 01 - leaving Kandy at 09.10 a.m.

reaches Colombo Fort at 12.01 p.m.

-Train 02 – leaving Kandy at 01.50 p.m.

reaches Colombo Fort at 04.30 p.m.

-Train 03 – leaving Kandy at 05.27 p.m.

reaches Colombo Fort at 09.19 p.m.