The pain remains, and so does our responsibility, PM Harini reflects on Easter

Full Message by Prime Minister on Easter Sunday:



“As Christians in Sri Lanka and around the world celebrate the resurrection of Christ, we are reminded of the enduring power of hope, renewal, and compassion. Easter is a time to reflect on our shared humanity and the values that unite us—faith, love, and resilience in the face of adversity. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Sri Lankans celebrating this sacred occasion. May this Easter bring peace, strength, and spiritual renewal to you and your families.

As we mark this day of joy and reflection, we also solemnly remember the horrific events of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Today, four years later, the pain remains, and so does our responsibility. We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims, with the Christian community, and with all citizens who continue to seek truth and justice.

As a government, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that justice is served. Ongoing efforts to investigate the attacks and uncover all truths without obstruction or delay, remain a top priority. Accountability, transparency, and genuine justice are essential to honouring the memory of the victims and restoring public trust.

Let us move forward with strength and unity, upholding the dignity of every life and working toward a future where everyone deserve an equality and justice.

Wishing you all a peaceful and blessed Easter.”