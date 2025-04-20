Third day of Siri Dalada Wandanawa to begin today in Kandy

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Siri Dalada Wandanawa, is scheduled to commence today for the third consecutive day at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, this afternoon (20).

The special exposition is scheduled to take place from 12 noon to 5.30 p.m.

Large crowds of devotees can still be seen waiting in queues to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.

To facilitate the movement of devotees, the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic has introduced three new access routes:

1. From D.S. Senanayake Veediya (Trincomalee Street) to the queue heading to the Sri Dalada Maligawa.

2. From the Red Bridge area also known as ‘Rathu Bokkuwa’ side, proceeding to the main entrance of the Sri Dalada Maligawa via the Kandy Lake Round (Sangharaja Mawatha).

3. From the ‘Rathu Bokkuwa’ side, proceeding to the main entrance of the Sri Dalada Maligawa via Kandy Royal Palace complex side.

Meanwhile, General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, stated that special train services will be operating today as well for the convenience of devotees visiting the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.