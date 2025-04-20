Brazilian nabbed at BIA with cocaine worth around Rs. 240 million

Brazilian nabbed at BIA with cocaine worth around Rs. 240 million

April 20, 2025   09:26 am

A Brazilian national has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Unit at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle nearly 5 kilograms of cocaine, valued at around Rs. 240 million, Ada Derana reporter said.

The person arrested is a 59-year-old Brazilian teacher.

According to the Customs officials, the haul of cocaine he brought weighs 4 kilograms and 855 grams, and the consignment has been taken into custody.

It has also been revealed that the suspect had reportedly pasted the cocaine onto cardboard, covered it with black paper, packed it into seven small bags (two cards in each), and then placed them inside a suitcase.

Accordingly, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Bureau at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has taken steps to hand over the seized consignment of cocaine and the suspected passenger to officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at BIA for further investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)

President Dissanayake inaugurates 'Siri Dalada Wandanawa' in Kandy (English)