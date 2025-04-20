Brazilian nabbed at BIA with cocaine worth around Rs. 240 million

A Brazilian national has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Unit at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle nearly 5 kilograms of cocaine, valued at around Rs. 240 million, Ada Derana reporter said.

The person arrested is a 59-year-old Brazilian teacher.

According to the Customs officials, the haul of cocaine he brought weighs 4 kilograms and 855 grams, and the consignment has been taken into custody.

It has also been revealed that the suspect had reportedly pasted the cocaine onto cardboard, covered it with black paper, packed it into seven small bags (two cards in each), and then placed them inside a suitcase.

Accordingly, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Bureau at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has taken steps to hand over the seized consignment of cocaine and the suspected passenger to officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at BIA for further investigation.