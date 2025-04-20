Health officials warn of increased risk of Dengue and Chikungunya

Health officials warn that the ongoing rains have increased the risk of dengue and chikungunya spreading.

The Secretary of the Public Health Inspectors Association, Chamil Muthukuda, explained that chikungunya is transmitted by the same mosquitoes that spread dengue.

He also mentioned that, due to the long weekend vacation and school holidays, many people have gone on vacations and missed the chance to clean their homes and surrounding areas.

Therefore, the number of mosquito breeding sites has increased due to the lack of cleaning.

The Secretary of the Public Health Inspectors Association further pointed out that both dengue and chikungunya are transmitted by the same mosquito and added that, as a result, the public is being educated to regularly clean their surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding sites.