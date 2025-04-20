Two more arrested over alleged assassination plot targeting businessman Gampaha Osman

Two more arrested over alleged assassination plot targeting businessman Gampaha Osman

April 20, 2025   11:14 am

Two more suspects have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with an alleged assassination plot targeting a businessman in the Gampaha area, known as ‘Gampaha Osman Gunasekara,’ as well as several others.

As a result, the total number of arrests in connection with the incident has increased to nine.

Two suspects were arrested by STF personnel in Gampaha on April 19 with two T-56 assault rifles and ammunition, while five more suspects were arrested following their interrogation.

Accordingly, all seven arrested individuals have been identified as associates of the notorious underworld figure infamously known as “Kehelbaddara Padme.” Detention orders will be obtained for the seven suspects, and further investigations will be carried out, police said.

During interrogation, it was uncovered that the suspects had been planning to assassinate ‘Gampaha Osman’ and according to the information obtained, the suspects intended to carry out the attack during a New Year celebration organized by the Gampaha Police and the Gampaha Business Association.

