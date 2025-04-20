The Secretary to the Public Security Ministry has handed over the report of the Presidential Commission to probe the Easter Sunday bomb attacks to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations, under the instructions of the President, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said.

Meanwhile, on March 30, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that investigations into the Easter Sunday terror attacks are being carried out speedily, and that several of those responsible will be exposed before Easter Sunday this year. He made these remarks while addressing the gathering at a public meeting in Deiyandara.

Further commenting on the matter, the President added, “Investigations into the Easter attacks are being carried out systematically. April 21 once again marks the anniversary of the Easter attacks.”

The President also noted, “The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is working to expose a significant group responsible for the attacks before April 21.”