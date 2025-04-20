Investigations launched into Sacred Tooth Relics photograph circulating on social media

Investigations launched into Sacred Tooth Relics photograph circulating on social media

April 20, 2025   12:29 pm

Sri Lanka Police have issued a statement regarding a photograph claimed to have been taken by a person who attended the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa,’ at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The statement has emphasized that devotees participating in ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ have not been permitted to keep their mobile phones active or take photographs of the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.

However, an investigation has been launched to determine if the circulating photograph was taken during the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, who took it, or if it has been edited.

Accordingly, the Police have stated in their announcement that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the matter on the instructions of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at President over comments on Local Government Election (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Investigations into Easter Sunday terror attacks satisfactory - Archdiocese of Colombo (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

Thousands of devotees queue up to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic for second day (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 800,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2025 (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)

UNESCO lists Sri Lanka's Tribhasha Sellipiya & Panadura Vadaya in Memory of the World Register (English)