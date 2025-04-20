Sri Lanka Police have issued a statement regarding a photograph claimed to have been taken by a person who attended the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa,’ at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The statement has emphasized that devotees participating in ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ have not been permitted to keep their mobile phones active or take photographs of the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha.

However, an investigation has been launched to determine if the circulating photograph was taken during the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, who took it, or if it has been edited.

Accordingly, the Police have stated in their announcement that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the matter on the instructions of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya.